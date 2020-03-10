Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Underperform”

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.75. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJ. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Shares of TSE CJ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 1,223,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

