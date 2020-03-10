CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,428. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

