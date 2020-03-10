Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. 732,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $13,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

