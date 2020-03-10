Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.05), with a volume of 4425681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.17 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

