CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Down 12%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) dropped 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.19 and last traded at $98.21, approximately 2,728,709 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,254,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

