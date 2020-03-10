Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) were down 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 580,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 379,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

CDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

