Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

