Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.72.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.25. 20,561,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,487. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.88.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

