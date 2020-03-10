Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $2.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 14,502,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,835. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

