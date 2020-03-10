Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Sell at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. ValuEngine downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,502,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.