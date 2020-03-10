Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 11.2%

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.89, approximately 514,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 437,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.