Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 11.2%

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shares dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.89, approximately 514,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 437,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.