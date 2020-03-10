Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Down 11.3% Following Insider Selling

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.27, 24,761,551 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 12,357,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Specifically, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,831 shares of company stock worth $28,937,766 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

