Chau Quang Khuong Sells 500,000 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chau Quang Khuong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Bank of America boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.