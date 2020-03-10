Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.