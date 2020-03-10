Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 17,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

