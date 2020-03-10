Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $39.62, approximately 5,058,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,741,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Specifically, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

