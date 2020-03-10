Chesnara (LON:CSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $235.50

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 235.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.42), with a volume of 94219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.68).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 41.87 and a quick ratio of 40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.49.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

