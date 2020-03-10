Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,626,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,639. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

