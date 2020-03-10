Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHH traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 774,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

