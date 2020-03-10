Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) rose 5.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $111.24 and last traded at $110.82, approximately 476,709 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 276,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Specifically, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

