Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 196,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,950,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

