Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 584,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.15. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

