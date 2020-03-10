Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 50,486,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,740,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

