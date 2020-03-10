Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386. Citizens has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of -0.03.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 69,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

