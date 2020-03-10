Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Trading Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was up 8.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.23, approximately 167,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 99,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 481,451 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Clarus by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

