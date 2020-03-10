Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 84.12 ($1.11), with a volume of 6404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.12 ($1.11).

The company has a market cap of $31.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.

Cloudcall Group Company Profile (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.