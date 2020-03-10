Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.2. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.15 million.Cloudera also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01-0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Cloudera stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,157,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

