Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.01-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $202-207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.21 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.49.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,157,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.