Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1628026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Leo Koot bought 12,437,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

About Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

