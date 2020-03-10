CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Price Down 12.4%

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s share price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.78 and last traded at $82.34, 577,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 316,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

