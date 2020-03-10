Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,500.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,545.17.

Shares of CSU traded up C$47.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1,318.01. 127,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,337. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,076.85 and a 12-month high of C$1,524.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,414.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,338.54.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total value of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

