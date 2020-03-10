Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Continental Resources by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

CLR traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,593,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

