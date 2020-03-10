Contrasting Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Option Care Health (NYSE:OPCH)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chemed and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 1 3 0 2.75 Option Care Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chemed currently has a consensus target price of $482.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Option Care Health has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.17%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Chemed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chemed has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chemed and Option Care Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.94 billion 3.26 $219.92 million $13.95 28.18 Option Care Health $2.31 billion 1.02 -$51.69 million ($0.19) -70.21

Chemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 11.35% 35.38% 19.76% Option Care Health -4.95% -16.73% -2.62%

Summary

Chemed beats Option Care Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

