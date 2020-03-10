Contrasting Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 5 11 0 2.69

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $117.07, indicating a potential upside of 26.92%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21% Neurocrine Biosciences 4.70% 8.27% 3.86%

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.29 million 100.20 -$7.70 million N/A N/A Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 10.80 $37.01 million $0.39 236.51

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

