Copart Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,020% compared to the typical volume of 2,540 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,529. Copart has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.