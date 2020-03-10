Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 1,266,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,482. The firm has a market cap of $270.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

