CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $110.70, 441,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 401,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.07.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,088 shares of company stock worth $1,781,496 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

