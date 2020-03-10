Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Corteva alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Corteva by 19,499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Corteva by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,199,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 7,758,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,828. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.