COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 11.5%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.48, 975,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,085,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.29.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

