COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 11.5%

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.48, 975,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,085,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.