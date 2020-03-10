Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coty by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,713. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.