Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 10.8%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price was down 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 3,687,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,359,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Cfra raised their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

