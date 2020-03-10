Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Trading Down 10.7%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.15, 1,177,102 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 799,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
