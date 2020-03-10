Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Trading Down 10.7%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s stock price traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.15, 1,177,102 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 799,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

