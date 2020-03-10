Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

COWN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. 327,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Cowen has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cowen will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

