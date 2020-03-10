Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Lowered to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,835,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

