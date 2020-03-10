Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives C$0.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.22. 847,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million and a P/E ratio of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.36.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,434. Insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

