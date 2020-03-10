Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.81.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 581,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,434. Insiders acquired a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230 over the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.