Critical Survey: Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) vs. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep $3.05 billion 1.13 $301.06 million N/A N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $5.83 billion 4.56 $1.18 billion $3.08 19.66

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep.

Dividends

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 0 0 0 0 N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep 8.98% 6.77% 5.24% AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada Holdings Unspon Adr Rep

Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, other countries in Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; metal cutting machines, such as band saw and structural steel machines that are used in the fabrication of steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges, and other structures; and machine tools, which include multiprocess centers, grinding machines, and electrical discharge machines for use in the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The company also provides stamping presses for producing electronic parts; and precision welding machines, such as laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. In addition, it offers saw blades; conveyor devices, power transmission devices, automatic control units, and other equipment; tooling peripheral machines; and toolings for punching and bending, and hydraulic punch presses. The company was formerly known as Amada Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. in April 2015. Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

