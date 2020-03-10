CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 45% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $374,026.11 and approximately $2,022.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00524667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00120639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00113000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002969 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

