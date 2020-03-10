Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 92.05 ($1.21), with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.05 ($1.21).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.68.

In related news, insider Frederic Hervouet bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21). Also, insider Christopher Waldron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,626.94).

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

