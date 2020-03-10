Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of .

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTSO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. 1,103,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

